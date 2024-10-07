Phillies’ Nick Castellanos delivers walk-off hit to defeat Mets in NLDS Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets proved over the course of the last two days that there’s nothing like playoff baseball in October.

On Sunday, it was the Phillies that delivered a classic moment.

The Mets were down two runs in the top of the ninth inning when Mark Vientos came up to the plate. Vientos hit a clutch two-run home run off Matt Strahm to tie the game.

Philadelphia, however, got last licks.

Tylor Megill was sent to the mound to try and force extra innings. He struck out Austin Hays and got Kyle Schwarber to pop out to third base. All the Mets needed to do was get one more out. Megill walked Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to give the Phillies some hope.

Nick Castellanos then roped one to left field and Turner scored from second base. The Phillies won the game, 7-6, and tied the series 1-1.

Castellanos was 3-for-5 with two RBI in the game. He hit a solo home run off Luis Severino in the sixth inning. Harper also had a home run in the game and was 1-for-4.

Castellanos, Harper and Turner each had two runs scored. Bryson Stott was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

The Mets’ herculean effort came for the third consecutive time. They won their National League Wild Card Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers thanks to a clutch Pete Alonso home run and then Vientos and Brandon Nimmo made clutch hits in Game 1 against the Phillies.

Vientos was 3-of-4 with four RBI in the game. Nimmo and Francisco Lindor each had two hits.

Mets starting pitcher Severino allowed three runs on six hits and struck out seven. Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez allowed two runs on five hits.

Game 3 is set for Citi Field on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m. ET.

