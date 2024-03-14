Phillies’ Nick Castellanos gives hilarious explanation of MLB players: ‘Milk or wine’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is back with another odd quote heading into the 2024 season.

During an interview with The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Castellanos was discussing how he fits in the Phillies’ lineup this year, and he gave an interesting answer.

“There’s a lot of baseball players that are like milk,” Castellanos told The Athletic. “Milk is only good when it’s fresh. And then, as you leave it out a while, it spoils. There are some other baseball players that are like wine. What happens with wine?”

Gelb answered the question from Castellanos in the article, saying wine ages well.

“Exactly,” Castellanos responded. “Those are the only two kinds. You’re either milk or wine. There’s no in the middle.”

Castellanos, entering his 12th year in MLB, has aged like wine in his metaphor. It’ll be his third season with the Phillies, a team that desperately wants another crack at the World Series after losing to the Houston Astros two seasons ago and falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS in 2023.

Castellanos has performed well for Philly since joining the team in 2022. He’s predominantly played right field, with Bryce Harper transitioning to first base. And he made his first All-Star team with the squad last year, slashing .272/.311/.476 with 29 homers and 106 RBIs, a career-high.

But for all his solid hitting, Castellanos has also been known for some hilarious and infamous MLB moments.

There’s the Thom Brennaman broadcast where an on-air slur led to Brennaman’s public apology and dismissal as the Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer. While Brennaman was making his apology, Castellanos hit a solo home run to left field, possibly the most poorly-timed home run in league history.

He also said at his second All-Star Game last year that his favorite superhero was Scooby-Doo, which led to tons of laughter on social media.

Castellanos likes to keep everyone on their toes and keep things fun. He’s a professional who still has a kid’s mentality, and he’s gone viral for interactions with his son, 10-year-old Liam, on the field over the years.

Castellanos enters the third year of the five-year, $100 million contract he signed with Philadelphia after making his first All-Star team in 2021 with the Reds. He played seven seasons with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he played half a season in 2019.

