Phillies’ Trea Turner gives brutally honest self-assessment of his early season performance: ‘I’ve sucked’

The Philadelphia Phillies still have 115 games left on the regular-season schedule. But for star shortstop Trea Turner, the disappointment has apparently already set in.

After inking an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, Turner entered the season with high expectations. Phillies fans typically do not have a lot of patience, and Turner has already begun hearing boos when he steps to the plate for an at-bat.

But, the two-time MLB All-Star is not upset with the fans and understands their frustration.

“I’m honest with myself. I’ve sucked,” Turner said Monday following a loss to the Diamondbacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Turner joined Philadelphia’s roster to much fanfare after the team appeared in last year’s World Series.

Turner played in 160 regular-season games with the Dodgers and finished with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .298 batting average last season. He was the NL batting champion in 2021.

PHILLIES’ BRYCE HARPER BREAKS DOWN BENCHES-CLEARING INCIDENT: ‘I WASN’T VERY HAPPY’

So far this season, though, he’s on pace for an underwhelming year. He is batting .256 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 46 games. Turner also has struck out 56 times in his 208 plate appearances.

Frustrations among the Philly faithful seemed to reach their peak over the weekend when boos rained down from the stands during a game against the Chicago Cubs. Monday marked the Phillies’ sixth loss over their last eight games.

The team is 22-25 on the year and sits in fourth place in the NL East.

Despite the slow start, Turner wants to be positive.

“Every at-bat, every play, every game is another day to try to do better and try to be the player that I know I am,” he said. “If you harp on yesterday or you harp on the last at-bat, it’s just going to snowball on you. You’re not going to be able to turn it around.

“So I’m honest with myself. I tell myself straight, and I don’t lie to myself. I think I’m a positive guy. I think I can always do better and can always be better. That’s the attitude I have. But, at the same time, I know when I don’t do something right.”

The Phillies’ offense has been underwhelming over the first couple of months of the season. As of Tuesday, the team was tied for 10th in the NL in runs. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto have also had their fair share of struggles so far this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Turner has looked better at the plate lately.

“My first three at-bats [Sunday] and [Monday] were kind of brutal for the most part,” Turner said. “It’s just that consistency. If I think I can do that for four or five at-bats in a day, then for a week and a month, and then I’ll feel a little bit better and more satisfied. But you just have to battle. … I feel like it’s all decision-making. The swing’s felt pretty good now for two, three weeks. But the decision-making is pretty hit-or-miss.”