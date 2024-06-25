Phillies turn rare 1-3-5 triple play against Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare triple play against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Down four runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers tried to get back into the game behind a pair of singles from Zach McKinstry and Carson Kelly. However, the threat would end just as quickly as it started.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Vierling’s broken bat liner to Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola started the 1-3-5 triple play. Nola tossed the ball to Harper, who then flipped the ball to Alec Bohm for the third out.

“I realized [what might happen] after I threw it to first,” Nola told reporters, via MLB.com. “… It happened so quick. It was pretty cool. I guess it was a good way to get out of the inning.”

ORIOLES FAN MAKES INCREDIBLE FOUL BALL SNAG WITH HIS BAREHAND

It was the first triple play of its kind in about 95 years. The last team to pull it off was the Tigers against the Boston Red Sox on July 11, 1929, according to MLB, which cited the Society of American Baseball Research.

It was the first triple play of any kind since 2023, when the Chicago Cubs turned it against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies had not completed one since 2017 against the Cubs.

Meanwhile, Harper performed with his bat as well. He had a home run and drove in five runs as Philadelphia won the game 8-1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nola allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He picked up career win No. 99.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.