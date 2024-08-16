Phillies’ Weston Wilson becomes first rookie in franchise history to hit for the cycle

All Weston Wilson needed was a double for the cycle. The Philadelphia Phillies were up eight runs on the Washington Nationals and got a helpful tip from superstar teammate Bryce Harper.

“Harper was at the top (step) letting me know, if you hit it, keep running. Don’t stop until second.” Wilson said, laughing.

In the eighth inning, the 29-year-old rookie lined a ball into right field. The right fielder Alex Call couldn’t come up with it on a diving attempt. Wilson hustled into second base to become the first rookie in Phillies history to hit for the cycle on Thursday.

“I thought it was more in the gap,” Wilson said. “I saw him closing in, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ I saw it trickle out and, fortunately, he didn’t catch it.”

Wilson received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia faithful, including his pregnant wife, who was in attendance. They are expecting a baby boy on Sept. 1.

Batting eighth in the lineup, Wilson hit a triple and a single in the five-run fourth inning for the Phillies. He clubbed a home run in the seventh and ripped a double in the eighth inning to complete the cycle to cap off the Phillies’ 13-3 win.

Wilson’s cycle was the 10th cycle in Phillies history. Catcher J.T. Realmuto hit for the cycle against the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. Wilson’s cycle was the first one at home since 2004, when David Bell did it.

Wilson has shown a flair for the dramatic in his short time in MLB. In his first big-league at bat – after 706 games in the minor leagues – he hit a home run.

MLB is taking Wilson’s cleats, bats, and all gear except for his batting gloves from his historic night.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with it. I’m going to have to figure it out.”

Since being recalled from Triple-A in July, Wilson is batting .414 in his last eight starts.

“I’m just trying to put good at-bats together whenever I get the chance.”

If he keeps hitting like this, Wilson could play a big role in the Phillies’ postseason chase for a World Series in October.

The Phillies play the Nationals again on Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

