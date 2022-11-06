Phillies’ Zack Wheeler on getting taken out of World Series Game 6: ‘It caught me off guard a little bit’

Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was removed from Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Houston Astros after he allowed two base runners in the middle of the sixth inning.

Jose Alvarado would relieve him and the next batter, Yordan Alvarez, would hit a three-run home run to put the Astros up 3-1. Wheeler would eventually get saddled with the loss and get tagged with two earned runs on the home run.

Wheeler admitted he was a little thrown when manager Rob Thomson relieved him with one out and runners on first and third. A double play would’ve ended the inning.

“It caught me off guard a little bit,” Wheeler told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “It’s win or go home right there. That’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s ultimately Top’s [manager Rob Thomson] call and that’s the call he made.”

He added: “It was tough. Obviously, I wanted to be out there and make the pitches. That type of stuff is going to happen. Just probably not the game for it to happen in.”

Thomson said he thought Alvarado would’ve provided a better matchup against Alvarez.

“I thought Wheels still had really good stuff. It wasn’t about that. I thought the matchup was better with Alvarado on Alvarez at that time,” Thomson said.

The Astros would win 4-1 and capture their second World Series title.