Pirates call up top prospect Paul Skenes after Triple-A domination

The wait is over for Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ top prospect, to make his major league debut.

The Pirates are calling up Skenes from Triple-A Indianapolis, announcing via social media video he will make his big league debut May 11 at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates fans have been clamoring to see Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU, in the big leagues since the start of the season. Despite a solid spring training, the Pirates thought it best for him to begin the season in Triple-A.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Skene’s girlfriend, social media sensation and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, has been leading the hype train in hopes the Pirates called the right-hander up.

She hinted it might be happening after posting a No. 30 Pirates jersey on her SnapChat account with a black heart emoji in the picture Sunday. It led many to wonder if Skenes was going to make his start Monday in Triple-A as scheduled.

PIRATES’ PAUL SKENES STILL ‘SCHEDULED’ FOR MINOR LEAGUE START AS OLIVIA DUNNE LEADS HYPE ABOUT CALL UP

He did make that start against the Buffalo Bisons Monday, and it didn’t go according to plan. Skenes gave up his first home run of the year to Will Robertson, though he ended up striking out four batters and being pulled after 66 pitches.

Still, the Pirates like what they see.

“He’s been checking just about every box since the season started and responding incredibly well,” Pirates GM Ben Cherington told Audacy’s 93.7 The Fan Sunday.

Skenes has been mowing down the competition at Triple-A and owned a 0.99 ERA over his first seven starts despite Monday’s hiccup.

Skenes has given up just 17 hits over 27⅓ innings with three earned runs allowed. He’s also struck out 45 batters while walking eight.

Not only is Skenes the Pirates’ top prospect, but MLB.com has him ranked the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball after he finished with a 13-2 record during LSU’s College World Series run in 2023. He was a shoo-in to be drafted first overall by the Pirates, and they gave him a record $9.2 million signing bonus when he inked his first contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, it won’t just be Pirates fans looking out for May 11 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. All of baseball will be watching to see how Skenes performs on the biggest stage in the sport.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.