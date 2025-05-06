Pirates fan who fell over 20 feet onto PNC Park field takes giant step in road to recovery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell more than 20 feet over PNC Park’s right field wall last week took a positive step on his road to recovery.

Kavan Markwood, a 20-year-old ex-college football player, took his first steps on Monday, though he still has a “long way to go,” per The Associated Press.

Markwood slipped over the railing in the first row of the right field seats and flipped multiple times in the air before landing on the warning track during the Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jennifer Phillips organized a GoFundMe page for Markwood and gave an update on his recovery, calling the process “slow…but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits.”

Phillips added that Markwood is “dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead.”

PIRATES FAN WHO SHOCKINGLY FLIPPED OVER WALL ONTO FIELD IDENTIFIED AS EX-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER

“But he’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.”

Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma unit after the accident, where he was in critical condition. Players were visibly shaken, as were many in the stands, as medical staff from both teams and EMS placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.

Pittsburgh Public Safety labeled what happened as an accident, as fans around Markwood said he had gotten excited about a Pirates’ rally during the game and proceeded to take his shirt off and pour beer on himself before the fall, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Markwood played for two Division II football programs, Walsh University and Wheeling University. He played at Wheeling in 2023, appearing in four games, according to the team’s site.

Andrew McCutchen, who hit a double just before Markwood fell, sent a prayer out on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” he wrote. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

Once Markwood was carted off the field, the Pirates and Cubs resumed their game, and Pittsburgh won, 4-3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.