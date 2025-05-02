Pirates fan who shockingly flipped over wall onto field identified as ex-college football player

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fan who fell over the right field wall and onto the field at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park Wednesday night has been identified.

Kavan Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was identified as the man who fell more than 20 feet onto the right field warning track, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

It was a scary scene Wednesday night when Markwood flipped over the wall’s railing and fell onto the field in a game between the Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Play stopped immediately as medical staff sprinted to the outfield to find a shirtless Markwood motionless on the warning track dirt with blood visible on his face. Both teams’ trainers joined EMS to get him onto a cart and off the field.

Players from both teams got down on one knee with some looking down at the ground.

Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X that the incident is “being treated as accidental in nature,” and Markwood was in critical condition as of Thursday morning at Allegheny General Hospital.

Fans who were around Markwood said he had gotten excited about a Pirates’ rally during the game and proceeded to take his shirt off and pour beer on himself before his fall, according to the Tribune-Review.

The South Allegheny School District confirmed Markwood was the man who fell. He is a 2022 graduate of South Allegheny High School.

“Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man. He’s a fighter,” the school district said in a statement to the Tribune-Review. “He’s going to need that resiliency now. But he has it. He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him.

“He has the prayers and the support of the South Allegheny community.”

Markwood played for two Division II football programs, Walsh University and Wheeling University. He played at Wheeling in 2023, appearing in four games, according to the team’s site.

Frank Cortazzo, South Allegheny High School’s head football coach, released a statement about Markwood to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Kavan is not only an outstanding athlete, but an even more exceptional young man. His resilience, heart and strength are truly unmatched. Please keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging time.”

The Pirates also released a statement shortly after Markwood fell over the wall in the seventh inning.

Andrew McCutchen, who hit a double just before Markwood fell, sent a prayer out on X.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” he wrote. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

Once Markwood was carted off the field, the Pirates and Cubs resumed their game, and Pittsburgh won, 4-3.

