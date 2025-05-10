Pirates’ Paul Skenes doesn’t mince words on manager’s firing: ‘Someone’s gotta be held accountable’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball saw its first manager firing of the season this week when the Pittsburgh Pirates axed Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start.

It’s been a rough go for the Pirates since their brief postseason stretch a decade ago. But with young talent in Paul Skenes, Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and others, they have failed to live up to expectations.

Skenes admitted he “wasn’t shocked” by the move.

“We’re 12-26. Someone’s gotta be held accountable,” he told reporters Friday. “Unfortunately, right now, it’s him.”

But Skenes said a managerial change won’t do much because it’s ultimately up to the players.

“Just how it goes. I don’t know if it fixes the root of the issue. We just need to play better,” he added.

“Derek worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot over five-plus years. His family became a big part of the Pirates family, and we will miss that,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. “He’s an incredibly smart, curious and driven baseball leader. I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary. I wish Derek and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

Pirates bench coach Don Kelly was named Shelton’s replacement.

“Derek is a good man who did a lot for the Pirates and Pittsburgh, but it was time for a change,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said. “The first quarter of the season has been frustrating and painful for all of us. We have to do better. I know that. Ben knows that. Our coaches know that. Our players know that.

“There is a lot of baseball left to be played. We need to act with a sense of urgency and take the steps necessary to fix this now to get back on track as a team and organization.”

Pittsburgh was in contention last summer before finishing 76-86.

