Pirates’ shaky start to season something not seen since 1920s

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2025 season is off to a historically shaky start.

The Pirates started the season with a four-game set against the Miami Marlins and finished with a 1-3 record. The win-loss total does not show how tough those three losses were.

In each of Pittsburgh’s three losses, Miami won in walk-off fashion. Sunday’s game saw Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine tie the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning while Derek Hill scored the game-winning run on a wild-pitch.

The Pirates were the first team to lose their first three games via walk-offs since 1924, according to MLB.com, citing the Elias Sports Bureau. The last team to do it was the 1924 Pirates, who went on to win 90 games that season and then won the World Series in 1925.

“It’s challenging,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We’ve got some things to work on.”

The Marlins’ spoiled Paul Skenes’ opening-day start on Thursday when Nick Forbes tripled to start the ninth inning. Xavier Edwards was intentionally walked and stole second base. Kyle Stowers then plated pinch-runner Javier Sanoja and Miami had its first win of the season.

On Saturday, Dane Myers drove in Otto Lopez in the bottom of the 12th inning. Myers also had a home run and threw out Tommy Pham, who was trying to score for the Pirates in the top of the 12th.

Pirates reliever David Bednar was credited with two of those walk-off losses.

“Lock it in and do the small things right,” Pirates’ veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen told reporters of the message in the locker room. “I’ll continue to knock on that because if you don’t, this is the situation and this is what can happen.

“This is the outcome when you don’t do the small things right. Execute when you need to execute, do the things that you need to do when you are hitting and we’ll be fine. But when you don’t do that, you end up 1-3.”

The Pirates begin a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Miami is the first team since 2003 to win their first three games with walk-offs. The Rays were 3-5 to start that season and finished 63-99 under Lou Piniella.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.