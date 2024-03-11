Pistons general manager gets into spat with heckling fan amid team’s brutal season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Detroit Pistons are having one of the worst years in franchise history, and general manager Troy Weaver started to hear it from the fan base in person instead of on social media on Saturday.

A video caught Weaver yelling back at a heckling fan in the stands of the Little Caesars Arena. It came in the midst of the Pistons’ 142-124 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“You suck at your job,” the fan was heard saying on the video.

Weaver motioned over to the ushers to remove the fan. The man told one usher that Weaver “threatened” him. The Pistons general manager declined to comment on the incident, according to The Associated Press.

Jeffrey Calloway, a season-ticket holder from Detroit, broke down the incident in an interview with the AP.

“The guy that was in the incident, with the Red Wings stuff on, came over and was pointing at the scoreboard earlier in the game,” Calloway said. “Troy Weaver just shrugged his shoulders and said, ‘OK,’ and the guy went back to his seat.

“When (Jalen) Duren got ejected (midway through the fourth quarter), the guy came back and told him that he was terrible at his job. Then, Troy Weaver was telling the fan he had to leave and that’s when ushers or security walked over.”

Security guards later escorted the fan from his seat.

The Pistons set a record earlier in the year with 28 consecutive losses. They have 10 wins this season.

If the Pistons do not manage to get at least 16 wins this season, it would be the worst year for them in franchise history. Detroit was 16-66 during the 1979-80 season and only won 17 games last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

