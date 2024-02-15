Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart arrested for assault after allegedly sucker-punching Suns’ Drew Eubanks before game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault after he allegedly punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks before Wednesday night’s matchup, in an incident the Suns said was “unprovoked.”

Eubanks told The Arizona Republic before the game that he was “sucker punched” after an exchange of words with Stewart, who has been sidelined for several games with an ankle injury.

“Just walking in and words were said and got sucker punched and security stepped in and that was it,” Eubanks told the outlet.

Phoenix police said Stewart was arrested for assault and issued a citation. He was released.

Eubanks, who police say sustained a minor injury, played in the Suns’ 116-100 victory where he registered six points and eight rebounds.

The Suns released a statement calling it an “attack.”

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the statement read. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Pistons coach Monty Williams, who was making his return to Phoenix after getting fired last season, called out his former team’s decision to release a statement which he felt was done too quickly.

“I know there were some statements put out. You know the thing for me is to get all of the information. Make sure I’m clear what happened. The NBA will do an investigation,” Williams said after the game.

“I’ve talked to [Stewart] and he shared with me what happened. Our people have talked to him and they have information. But for me to come here and make a statement that would be a bit irresponsible. I know the Suns said it was unprovoked. I think that is irresponsible for sure, for them to do that when you really don’t know.”

“That did not need to happen. There is a time for the information to be gathered, and then you can make a statement,” he continued.

Stewart, 22, was previously suspended for two games in 2021 after being involved in an on-court altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

