Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended after pregame ‘sucker punch’ on Suns player

Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games for his pregame punch last week.

Stewart punched Drew Eubanks well before the Pistons and Phoenix Suns faced each other “in the back tunnels” of Footprint Center in Phoenix, leading to his arrest.

He was arrested for assault but reportedly had the charges dropped. It didn’t stop the NBA, though, from taking matters into its own hands.

“The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay for initiating a physical altercation with Phoenix Suns forward-center Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14 before a game between the Pistons and Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Stewart punched and pushed Eubanks during the altercation,” the association said.

Stewart has not played since Jan. 28 due to an ankle injury, but there was a chance he would return to the lineup tonight.

“Stewart will begin serving his suspension with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible and physically able to play, which is expected to be tonight’s game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis,” the NBA added.

Eubanks told the Arizona Republic before the game that he was “sucker punched” after an exchange of words with Stewart.

The Suns released a statement in which they called it an “attack.”

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the statement reads. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Pistons coach Monty Williams, who was making his return to Phoenix after getting fired last season, called out his former team’s decision to release a statement, which he felt was done too quickly.

“I know there were some statements put out. You know the thing for me is to get all of the information. Make sure I’m clear what happened. The NBA will do an investigation,” Williams said after the game.

“I’ve talked to [Stewart] and he shared with me what happened. Our people have talked to him and they have information. But for me to come here and make a statement, that would be a bit irresponsible. I know the Suns said it was unprovoked. I think that is irresponsible for sure for them to do that when you really don’t know.”

Stewart, 22, was previously suspended for two games in 2021 after being involved in an on-court altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

