Pistons’ Monty Williams tears into NBA officials after loss: ‘Absolute worst call of the season’

Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams ripped NBA officials on Monday night following the team’s controversial 113-111 loss to the New York Knicks.

Williams was irate when he talked to the media. He felt like there should have been a foul when Knicks’ guard Donte DiVincenzo crashed into the back of Pistons rookie Ausur Thompson’s legs during the final possession of the game.

“The absolute worst call of the season,” Williams said afterward. “We’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again. We had a chance to win the game and a guy dove into Ausur’s legs and there was a no-call. That’s an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period.”

After Thompson lost control of the ball, DiVincenzo gained possession of it and the ball got to Josh Hart, who made the go-ahead bucket with 2.8 seconds left in the game.

“That situation is Exhibit A to what we’ve been dealing with all season long and enough’s enough,” Williams said. “You cannot dive into a guy’s legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no-call. It’s ridiculous and we’re tired of it. We just want a fair game called. Period.

“And I’ve got nothing else to say. We want a fair game and that was not fair. I’m done.”

NBA crew chief James Williams admitted the officials missed a call.

“Upon postgame review, we determined that Thompson gets to the ball first, and then was deprived of the opportunity to gain possession of the ball,” he said. “Therefore, a loose-ball foul should have been whistled on New York’s Donte DiVincenzo.”

The Knicks tightened their grip on a playoff spot with a victory, moving to 35-23. Detroit fell further behind in the rearview mirror, dropping to 8-49.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

