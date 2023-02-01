Pistons-Wizards game postponed with Detroit stuck in Dallas due to icy conditions

Severe weather in Dallas caused the NBA to postpone a Wednesday night game in Detroit.

The league announced Wednesday that the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards will be postponed and rescheduled.

“Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game Monday night at American Airlines Center,” the NBA said in a press release.

PAT BEV’S TECHNICAL FOUL FOR SHOWING REF CAMERA WAS ‘HILARIOUS,’ CELTICS STAR SAYS

The Pistons had planned on flying back to Detroit following the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night but will possibly have to wait until Thursday to fly home, according to an ESPN report.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Tuesday due to ice, according to Fox Weather.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

More than two-thirds of flights out of DFW were canceled on Wednesday as the area deals with icy roads and subfreezing temperatures, per a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Detroit is scheduled to play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at home against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The weather is having an impact on another NBA team as the New Orleans Pelicans, scheduled to play the Mavericks on Thursday night in Dallas, are currently stuck in Denver and will attempt to fly in on the day of the game.

The Pelicans lost to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, dropping its ninth game in a row.