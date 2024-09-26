Pivotal Braves-Mets series postponed due to hurricane; season finale doubleheader may decide postseason fate

With a postseason spot on the line, the Mets and Braves may have to wait until even after the regular season was supposed to end to find out their fate for October.

Due to the hurricane in the southeast, the final two games of the series between the two NL East rivals have been postponed.

The regular season for all 30 teams was supposed to end on Sunday. However, with both the Mets and Braves playing in other series this weekend, they are now forced to play a doubleheader on Monday, which likely will decide who heads to the postseason.

The rivals got one game in on Tuesday, which was a 5-1 victory for the Braves. That game brought Atlanta to a game behind the Mets in the wild card standings.

For the Mets, all they had to do was win this three-game series to clinch their spot in the postseason, but now, it seems very likely that they won’t know if they’re playing in October until just hours before the turn of the calendar.

New York’s magic number to clinch is five, meaning they could clinch before they head back to Atlanta, but the odds of that are low. They would have to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, while Atlanta would have to get swept by the Kansas City Royals.

The good news for the Mets is they do control their own destiny, and no matter what happens this weekend, they will still do so on Monday (although, there is a scenario in which they’d have to sweep Monday’s doubleheader). They will also likely avoid facing Chris Sale, who is probably going to win the NL Cy Young Award.

The bad news, though, is that the likelihood is very high they will have to play four games in three timezones in three days. Depending on seeding, as San Diego is all but likely going to be the No. 4 seed.

At the end of the day, Monday is going to be must-watch television, and in a sense, the postseason may just come a day early.

