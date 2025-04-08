PJ Blue, former Louisville linebacker, dead at 27

P.J. Blue, a former college football player who played linebacker for the Louisville Cardinals, has died, the school announced on Monday.

He was 27.

The Alabama native committed to Louisville in 2016 but suffered a torn ACL before he could make his collegiate debut. When he was on the field in 2018, Blue had 39 tackles in 11 games. He missed the 2019 season after suffering another knee injury and did not play again.

“We are saddened by the passing of Cardinal Forever P.J. Blue,” Louisville said in a post on social media. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

A cause of death was not announced.

College football fans sent their condolences to Blue and his family on social media.

Blue came into college as a highly touted high school prospect. He was an Under Armour All-American and U.S. Army All-American nominee after being named to the All-Metro team first-team All-State at Park Cross High School.

Then-Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said he was “excited” about Blue coming into the program.

“Anytime you can get big guys who can run and hit, you’re going to be good on defense. He’s a guy who has length, has size, has the ability to run. He has position flexibility. … I think he’s got a bright future,” he said, via the Courier Journal.

Blue received offers from Alabama, Clemson and Ole Miss, among others, but chose Louisville.