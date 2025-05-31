Plane flying ‘No Boys in Girls’ Sports’ banner over track meet goes viral as trans athlete dominates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A plane that flew a banner that read “No Boys in Girls’ Sports!” over the California track and field state championship prelims at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Friday set the internet ablaze.

The display, which was organized by the women’s outreach groups, Women are Real and the Independent Council for Women’s Sports (ICONS), drew strong reactions amid national controversy over trans athlete AB Hernandez competing in the girls’ competition.

Many supporters of the movement to protect women’s and girls’ sports praised the stunt on social media, including former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.

Hernandez went on to claim first place in long jump, triple jump and high jump, beating out all the female competitors, and will now compete for the state title in the finals on Saturday.

However, due to recent CIF rule changes, the girls who would normally finish one spot out of advancing to Saturday’s finals will qualify since Hernandez took a spot.

The CIF instituted these rule changes in the days leading up to the event amid mass backlash, threats of federal funding cuts by President Donald Trump and a Department of Justice investigation against the state.

Friday’s events also featured one arrest, as police confirmed to Fox News Digital that a pro-LGBTQ protester was apprehended after breaking the car windows of another attendee.

“This afternoon at 3:55PM, a disturbance between two adults occurred at the intersection of Nees/Minnewawa. One adult on the sidewalk and one in a vehicle at the intersection became involved in a disturbance that turned physical. During the disturbance, one of them used pepper spray against the other. EMS was called and one of the adults was arrested,” a statement read.

The person has been arrested for assault with a weapon and obstructing police, according to Sergeant Chris Hutchison.

“We don’t have room for violence or property damage or anything like that,” Hutchison.

Activists on both sides will return to Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the final round, as Hernandez looks to finish off a dominant and controversial postseason run under a heated national spotlight.