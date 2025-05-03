Plane makes emergency landing at Riviera Country Club after engine issues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A plane landed abruptly at a famed golf course Friday due to apparent engine issues.

The single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in the middle of Riviera Country Club, but no injuries were reported.

According to Traffic News Los Angeles, three passengers were aboard the aircraft that landed at around 1 p.m.

“The pilot, facing apparent engine issues, skillfully maneuvered the plane to avoid hazards, landing safely on the golf course,” TNLA said.

TNLA added that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the accident.

The course will host the Olympic Games in 2028 and has hosted a U.S. Open in 1948 and two PGA Championships (1983 and 1995).

Golf was “temporarily disrupted” at the course, which annually hosts the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods.

The 2025 edition of the tournament was played at Torrey Pines because Riviera Country Club was damaged by wildfires earlier this year.

Ludvig Aberg took home the title.

Riviera opened in 1926, and it will host the U.S. Open in 2031.

