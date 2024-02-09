Players from Chiefs and 49ers have a chance to break single game records during Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl records are made to be broken.

Any one of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers could have a breakout performance and shatter the marks set by those who came before them.

There’s no telling which player will have a record day and propel their team to a Super Bowl title on Feb. 11. The Chiefs will be looking for their fourth title and the 49ers their sixth. A sixth title for the 49ers would tie them with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the teams with the most Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are seeking their second consecutive Super Bowl title, after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. For the 49ers, all eyes will be on young quarterback Brock Purdy, who joined the team in 2022.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Even halftime performer Usher plans to break a Super Bowl record himself, for longest Super Bowl halftime show in history, telling Billboard he plans for a 15-minute set, two minutes longer than any other performance.

Before the game, take a peak at some of the records they could break come game day.

Passing yards

1). Tom Brady, 505 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl LII)

2). Tom Brady, 466 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

3). Kurt Warner, 414 yards (Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV)

4). Kurt Warner, 377 yards (Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII)

5). Nick Foles, 373 yards (Eagles, Super Bowl LII)

Passing touchdowns

1). Steve Young, 6 TDs (49ers, Super Bowl XXIX)

2). Joe Montana, 5 TDs (49ers, Super Bowl XXIV)

3). Terry Bradshaw, 4 TDs (Steelers, Super Bowl XIII)

Doug Williams, 4 TDs (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

Troy Aikman, 4 TDs (Cowboys, Super Bowl XXVII)

Tom Brady, 4 TDs (Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX)

Longest pass completion

1). Jake Delhomme, 85 yards (Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII)

2). Brett Favre, 81 yards (Packers, Super Bowl XXXI)

3). Jim Plunkett, 80 yards (Raiders, Super Bowl XV)

Doug Williams, 80 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

John Elway, 80 yards (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

Rushing yards

1). Timmy Smith, 204 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

2). Marcus Allen, 191 yards (Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII)

3). John Riggins, 166 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XVII)

4). Franco Harris, 158 rushing yards (Steelers, Super Bowl IX)

5). Terrell Davis, 157 rushing yards (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII)

Rushing touchdowns

1). Terrell Davis, 3 TDs (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII)

Jalen Hurts, 3 TDs (Eagles, Super Bowl LVII)

2). James White, 2 TDs (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

Eddie George, 2 TDs (Titans, Super Bowl XXXIV)

Howard Griffith, 2 TDs (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

Emmitt Smith, 2 TDs (Cowboys, Super Bowls XXVIII, XXX)

14 more tied at 2 TDs each

49ERS VS CHIEFS: 6 EASY SUPER BOWL SNACK RECIPES TO SERVE ON GAME DAY

Longest run from scrimmage

1). Willie Parker, 75 yards (Steelers, Super Bowl XL)

2). Marcus Allen, 74 yards (Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII)

3). Tom Matte, 58 yards (Colts, Super Bowl III)

Timmy Smith, 58 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

4). Thomas Jones, 52 yards (Bears, Super Bowl XLI)

Receptions

1). James White, 14 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

2). Demaryius Thomas, 13 receptions (Broncos, Super Bowl XLVIII)

3). Shane Vereen, 11 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX)

Wes Welker, 11 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XLII)

Deion Branch, 11 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XXXIX)

2 more tied with 11 receptions each

Receiving yards

1). Jerry Rice, 215 yards (49ers, Super Bowl XXIII)

2). Ricky Sanders, 193 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

3). Isaac Bruce, 162 yards (Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV)

4). Lynn Swann, 161 yards (Steelers, Super Bowl X)

5). Danny Amendola, 152 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl LII)

Rod Smith, 152 yards (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

Andre Reed, 152 yards (Bills, Super Bowl XXVII)

Receiving touchdowns

1). Jerry Rice, 3 TDs (49ers, Super Bowls XXIV, XXIX)

2). Rob Gronkowski, 2 TDs (Patriots, Super Bowls LII, LV)

Greg Jennings, 2 TDs (Packers, Super Bowl XLV)

Larry Fitzgerald, 2 TDs (Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII)

Keenan McCardell, 2 TDs (Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

12 more tied with 2 TDs each

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sacks

1). Reggie White, 3 sacks (Packers, Super Bowl XXXI)

Darnell Dockett, 3 sacks (Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII)

Kony Early, 3 sacks (Panthers, Super Bowl 50)

Grady Jarrett, 3 sacks (Falcons, Super Bowl LI)

2). Von Miller, 2.5 sacks (Broncos, Super Bowl 50)

Trey Flowers, 2.5 sacks (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

Interceptions

1). Rod Martin, 3 interceptions (Raiders, Super Bowl XV)

2). Rodney Harrison, 2 interceptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XXXIX)

Dwight Smith, 2 interceptions (Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

Dexter Jackson, 2 interceptions (Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

Darrien Gordon, 2 interceptions (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

7 tied with 2 interceptions each

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Longest field goal

1). Steve Christie, 54 yards (Bills, Super Bowl XXVIII)

2). Greg Zuerlein, 53 yards (Rams, Super Bowl LIII)

3). Harrison Butker, 52 yards (Chiefs, Super Bowl LV)

Ryan Succop, 52 yards (Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV)

Longest punt

1). Johnny Hekker, 65 yards (Rams, Super Bowl LIII)

2). Ryan Allen, 64 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX)

3). Lee Johnson, 63 yards (Bengals, Super Bowl XXIII)

Most Super Bowl wins

1). New England Patriots, 6 wins (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII)

Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 wins (IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL, XLIII)

2). San Francisco 49ers, 5 wins (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, XXIX)

Dallas Cowboys, 5 wins (VI, XII, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

3). Green Bay Packers, 4 wins (I, II, XXXI, XLV)

New York Giants, 4 wins (XXI, XXV, XLII, XLVI)