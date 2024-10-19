Police footage shows Pat Mahomes Sr voicing concerns about negative impact arrest could have on son, Chiefs

Pat Mahomes Sr., a former Major League Baseball pitcher and the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, appeared to invoke the name of his famous son when he was stopped by police this past February.

Per video police footage obtained by TMZ, Mahomes pleaded with officers while he was in handcuffs and mentioned his son’s name multiple times.

“Can I say one thing?” Mahomes Sr. began. “My son is getting ready to play in the f—ing Super Bowl.”

Mahomes Sr. admitted he “had some drinks” before citing concerns over how the arrest could hurt his son and the Chiefs as they prepared for the Super Bowl. “I am not drunk, I promise you. I’ve had some drinks, but he can’t have this right now. This can’t happen.”

The elder Mahomes was ultimately charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police performed a traffic stop due to Mahomes Sr. driving a vehicle that had an expired registration. Officers placed him in custody after he failed field sobriety tests, police reported.

Mahomes Sr. went on to explain that the car he was driving at the time was a gift, and he would have the appropriate registration in the “next day or two.”

“We’ve never had a star here in this area and now we got a chance to be a star and now we going to have a scandal now,” he said. “… We’re gonna have a scandal for no f—ing reason because my registration when he gifted me the car hasn’t gotten in yet, which would probably be in the next day or two.”

The officer informed Mahomes Sr. that he could not make any expectations “based off of who you are.”

“Look, here’s my thing, I’m not looking to blow this into any bigger deal than it is, but unfortunately, like you said, I have a job I have to do and I can’t change that just based off of who you are,” the officer noted.

Despite hearing the information from the officer, Mahomes expressed worry that the situation would hurt his son and predicted it would negatively impact the Chiefs — if the team ultimately lost the big game.

“Dude, this is crazy. My son is getting ready to play in the f–king Super Bowl and I’m doing interviews, five or six a day, and then, now, this s–t’s going to be on the news which is going to f–k with him, and it’s probably going to f–k him up,” Mahomes Sr. said. “And he probably won’t win the Super Bowl. But that’s fine. If that’s what y’all want to do, that’s good.”

Mahomes Sr.’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was reported at .23, which is nearly three-times the legal limit in Texas.

Mahomes Sr. was ultimately able to travel to Las Vegas to watch his son win a third career Super Bowl title.

However, the elder Mahomes received a five-year probation after he agreed he pleaded guilty to a DWI 3rd time or more charge and reached a deal with prosecutors.

Tyler, Texas news station KLTV reported that Mahomes Sr. had to continue attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings as a condition of the deal. He also had to serve 10 days in jail.

