Police investigate accusations Thunder star Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is being investigated by law enforcement in California over accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was accused last week in a since-deleted post on social media of having an improper relationship with an underage girl. According to The Associated Press, an anonymous social media user alleged that a girl seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time.

The Newport Beach Police Department released a statement Wednesday confirming an investigation into the accusations surrounding Giddey.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor,” the statement read.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.”

NBA spokesman Michael Bass confirmed Friday that the league was investigating the accusations leveled against the 21-year-old guard.

When reached for comment on the matter, the Thunder did not immediately respond.

Giddey started in Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers despite the league’s ongoing investigation. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

A day earlier, Giddey declined to comment on the issue when questioned by the media.

“Yeah, I mean, I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.”

When pressed further, he maintained a similar response.

“I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Giddey is in his third NBA season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Giddey also appeared in Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he was met with loud boos from the crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

