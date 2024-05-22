Police involved in Scottie Scheffler arrest to be investigated over protocol, Louisville mayor says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday that the police officers who arrested Scottie Scheffler will be investigated for whether they followed proper protocol.

Scheffler was arrested just outside of Valhalla Golf Club early Friday morning en route to the course and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, among other misdemeanor charges.

“I think that’s critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like [those that] took place on Friday, but on a regular basis,” Greenberg said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken.”

Greenberg said there was no police body cam footage of the early Friday morning incident.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections after allegedly driving past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed. Traffic came when a man was killed outside the golf course, leading to higher police presence than expected.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident, but Greenberg said there was no police footage of the incident.

Scheffler called the incident a “big misunderstanding.”

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Hours after his arrest, Scheffler shot a 66 to put himself at nine-under through two rounds. However, he shot a third-round 73 and was unable to make up ground on Sunday (he finished T8 as -13). Xander Schauffele’s 21-under won the tournament for his first major victory.

