Police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has been suspended, reprimanded multiple times: report

An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) in Kentucky received “corrective action” after an internal investigation into the arrest of two-time PGA major winner Scottie Scheffler revealed the officer did not follow proper protocols and turn on his body camera.

It’s apparently not the first time Det. Bryan Gillis has gotten into trouble.

According to WLKY in Louisville, Gillis has been suspended at least three times, the most recent coming in 2013.

In 2013, Gillis reportedly was suspended by the LMPD for five days after he was allegedly doing “donuts” in a parking lot with his police car while an “intoxicated civilian” was inside the vehicle.

A year earlier, he reportedly served a four-day suspension for violating the department’s policy on court attendance. Records reportedly say he had been disciplined for violating the policy four different times from 2010 to 2011. On two of those occasions, he was suspended for a day.

Gillis has received “numerous commendations during his time with the LMPD,” the outlet states.

Gillis was counseled by his supervisor after an investigation found he did not turn on his body-worn camera, as he was required to, during the Scheffler incident.

Surveillance footage appeared to show a series of events much different from what Gillis had reported. According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car when an officer said Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” the officer to the ground.

However, in the video footage released, it appears a police officer ran up to Scheffler’s vehicle as Scheffler tried to enter the golf course. The police officer can be seen banging on Scheffler’s window, and Scheffler was later arrested.

Fox News Digital’s attempts to reach Gillis for comment through the LMPD on Friday were unsuccessful.

Scheffler commended the LMPD, saying, “They were really kind. I’m grateful that we have such strong police, and they’re our protectors out there. And, like I said, we just got into a chaotic situation this morning. That’s really all it was.”

Scheffler’s arraignment date was delayed to June 3. There are reports, though, that charges against Scheffler may be dropped.

Scheffler is golfing at the Charles Schwab challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this week.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

