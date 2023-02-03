Police report reveals disturbing allegations against Eagles’ Josh Sills amid rape, kidnapping indictment

A police report detailing the disturbing allegations leveled Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was released this week after the NFL player was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio on Wednesday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced that Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in the first degree, stemming from a Dec. 5, 2019 incident in Guernsey County, Ohio.

According to the police report released Wednesday, law enforcement was called to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Emergency Room to investigate a report of sexual assault.

The victim, identified at the time as a 21-year-old female, told the deputy that Sills had dropped her and her cousin off at the relative’s home at around 2 a.m., but when she attempted to exit his vehicle, he allegedly “grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck.”

According to the report, the victim said Sills then “grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her,” and when another friend in a separate vehicle drove up behind his, he allegedly “grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the seat and got on top of her so no one could see them inside the truck.”

The report went on to say that Sills allegedly forced the victim to perform a sex act for “approximately 20 minutes.” The victim said she made repeated attempts to stop Sills throughout the duration of the incident.

Sills then only agreed to release the victim after he repeatedly asked “if she would talk to him again.”

The police report stated that the victim went to high school with Sills and had known him for seven or eight years at the time.

The indictment comes days before the Eagles are set to play in Super Bowl LVII. Sills was a rookie in 2022, and he played in one regular season game.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Sills was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

Sills is due in court on Feb. 16.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.