Police reveal 17-year-old suspect charged in robbery attempt of Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., has announced an arrest in the Aug. 28 shooting and attempted robbery of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

A 17-year-old juvenile male, who police say was 16 at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged, though the image of an additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

“The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a statement. “During the robbery attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg just before the start of the regular season, but through rigorous effort in rehab, he is back on the field for the Commanders. He made his NFL debut Oct. 9, a little over a month after the crime.

“It was beautiful. Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again. Just a beautiful day,” Robinson told reporters before his return.

In his second career game, Robinson scored the game-winning touchdown in a sloppy 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on a Thursday night.

There was a brief time after the incident when Robinson didn’t think he was going to play again.

“Probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” he said.

“Once the doctors told me I would be able to play ball again, then my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field,” he explained. “Just listening to the doctors and the trainers and everybody that’s been in my circle helping me. They’ve done everything they possibly could to be able to get to this point.

“My passion for this game runs so deep. I never thought I would be in a situation where I would have to question whether I would be able to return back to playing football. My message would be whatever you want, just go after it. It really doesn’t matter what it takes. Ups and downs are going to come with it. You just got to fight. Fight until the end.”