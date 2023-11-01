Police review footage, talk to witnesses as investigation into ex-NHL player’s death continues

Police in England offered another update in the shocking death of 29-year-old former NHL player Adam Johnson, who died over the weekend when his neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player during a game.

South Yorkshire police said in a news release on Tuesday that investigators are reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses who were in attendance at the game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday.

“Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of inquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialized experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened. We have also been working closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our investigation,” police said.

“As with all unexpected and sudden deaths, it is standard practice for police to investigate the circumstances fully and feedback our findings to HM Coroner.”

Police added that while officers have left the scene, they expect the investigation “will take some time.”

They again cautioned the public against speculating about the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death.

“We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while we continue our enquiries and will provide updates when appropriate. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of all those affected.”

Johnson, who appeared in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, was honored during Monday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Players from both teams gathered at center ice as a video montage of Johnson played on the video board. The montage included Johnson’s debut in Nashville and his first NHL goal in Minnesota. Then, instead of a moment of silence, fans and players were asked to “stand and cheer one more time” for Johnson.