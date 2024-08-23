Police search for two suspects accused of burglarizing the office of former Knicks coach Rick Pitino

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino was the victim of a burglary this week, and officials say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole memorabilia from his office at St. John’s University.

Pitino, who is in his second season as head coach of the St. John’s men’s basketball program, had his office at the Queens school broken into Tuesday just before 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

“On Tuesday, August 20, at approximately 8 p.m., a theft occurred at St. John’s University, Queens Campus,” a statement from the college said. “Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department. The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.”

A ceremonial sword and a bullhorn were among items the thieves took from Pitino’s office. According to the New York Post, around $375 in items were taken from the office of the former NBA coach.

Pitino made light of the situation, joking on social media that an expensive bottle of wine was among the items stolen. He later clarified that the bottle is being stored safely for when St. John reaches the Final Four.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the alleged suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

Pitino won NCAA championships at Kentucky in 1996 and Louisville in 2013, but the title at Louisville was vacated for NCAA violations. He also spent time in the NBA, coaching the New York Knicks from 1987-1989 and later the Boston Celtics from 1997-2001.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

