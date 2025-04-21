Pope Francis’ death prompts top Italian soccer league to postpone matches as tributes pour in

The top soccer league in Italy has postponed its matches scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis, who, at 88, recently fell ill and was hospitalized with double pneumonia.

Four Serie A matches were postponed to a later date, the Italian football league announced in a post on X.

“Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today’s league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed,” the post read. “The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course.”

Matches between Torino and Udinese, Cagliari and Fiorentina, Genoa and Lazio, and Parma vs. Juventus were all impacted by the postponement.

Pope Francis passed early Monday morning, just a day after he appeared in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City in honor of the Easter celebration. From the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he performed a blessing on the thousands of people in attendance.

His appearance on Sunday came weeks after he was hospitalized for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

Tributes poured in for Pope Francis, who was known as an avid soccer fan and a supporter of his beloved Buenos Aires club, San Lorenzo.

“Italian soccer joins in the mourning of millions of people following the death of Pope Francis. He was a great example of Christian caring and dignity in the face of suffering and he was always attentive to the sports world and particularly soccer, of which he was a fan,” Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

“He will always remain in the hearts of the faithful and lovers of soccer.”

Former captain of Italy’s national team Gianluigi Buffon, who met with the pope on several occasions, called Francis a “special pope” in a post on Instagram.

“Francis was a special pope, able to illuminate in his time like only the greatest can,” his post read in part. “He showed us the way with great courage and moved our souls. I will carry his example forever in my heart.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.