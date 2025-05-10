Pope Leo XIV’s sports fandom coming to light with White Sox World Series appearance, Villanova-Knicks ties

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the first -ever Pope to hail from the U.S., Robert Prevost’s American sports ties quickly became a point of global conversation after he was appointed Pope Leo XIV.

As a Chicago native, Prevost’s White Sox fandom came to light this week, and it turns out he’s not just a casual fan either. Footage of Prevost attending Game 1 of the 2005 World Series surfaced on social media Friday.

By pure chance, Prevost was shown on the MLB on FOX broadcast for that game at U.S. Cellular Field on Oct. 22, 2005, and the cameras caught him during the top of the ninth inning as the White Sox were clinching a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros.

The White Sox went on to win the series in a four-game sweep, for their only championship since 1917.

Prevost was first revealed as a White Sox fan when his brother, John Prevost, mentioned it in an interview with WGN-TV.

“He was always a Sox fan,” John said.

But the Pope’s rooting interest apparently might not end with baseball.

Reverand Robert P. Hagan, a friend of Prevost’s and a chaplain at the Pope’s alma mater, Villanova University, told The Athletic about Prevost’s link to the New York Knicks and their star lineup of former Villanova players.

“We’ve had a lot of fun watching the Knicks, because Jalen (Brunson) and Josh (Hart) and Donte (DiVincenzo) was there, and now Mikal (Bridges) is there,” Hagan said. “I think that Pope Leo will still keep an eye on the Nova Knicks. I think he’ll still keep an eye on the Wildcats, and I think he’ll be very proud of not just who they are but the way that they play with a certain spirit and unselfishness.”

Leo XIV was first brought to the Vatican by Pope Francis to serve as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in January 2023, which is one of the most important positions in the Catholic Church, as it vets bishop nominations issued globally.

Francis then elevated him to the position of Cardinal in September 2023.

Leo was reported to be closely aligned to Francis’ teachings as leader of the Catholic Church, particularly when it came to his positions regarding the environment, outreach to the poor and migrants, and opening the Catholic Church to embrace more followers.

In 2015, Leo obtained Peruvian citizenship. He remained in Peru until he was moved to the Vatican in 2023.

During his final years in Peru, Leo also served as vice president of the permanent council of the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference from 2018 to 2023, which likely helped him secure his role as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Francis.

