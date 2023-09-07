Portland State player had his ‘ear ripped off’ in blowout loss to Oregon, coach says

Portland State had a rough opening to the 2023 college football season, losing to the Oregon Ducks, 81-7.

Oregon jumped all over Portland State, taking a 50-7 lead into halftime and setting the scoring record at Autzen Stadium when all was said and done.

While the Vikings endured a beatdown Saturday, they left Eugene relatively healthy.

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum said the team did not have any serious injuries, except for one player who had his “ear ripped off.”

“We’re fine. Knock on wood. We had one guy get his ear ripped off. They sewed it back on, and now they say he has a concussion. So, he’s out, but I think he’s fine,” Barnum said Tuesday on “The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano.”

“Not the whole ear. Partial ear detachment,” Barnum clarified. “I think it was from when he got his helmet knocked off, and I think his ear didn’t come out of his helmet.”

Barnum said the player will not play in Week 2, but there were no season-ending injuries against Oregon.

The Vikings, an FCS team, will play one more FBS school, Wyoming, before heading into its FCS slate.

Wyoming is coming off a thrilling double-overtime victory over Texas Tech Saturday, stunning the Red Raiders at home.

“They’re different than the team we just played,” Barnum said of Wyoming. “They’re a good football team, don’t get me wrong. I have a ton of respect for their head coach [Craig Bohl]. I think he’s underrated. He’s tough.

“They’re not as fast as Oregon, but I don’t know who is,” he continued. “Maybe an SEC team or two. They’re strong, well coached. They’re in the right spot, and they’re going to strike you.”

Barnum is in his ninth year as head coach at Portland State and was named the FCS National Coach of the Year in 2015 after going 9-2.