Pro bowler, who was arrested mid-tournament, faces child pornography charges

Brandon Novak, a professional bowler from Ohio who was arrested in the middle of a tournament earlier this month, faces 15 felony child pornography charges, according to online records.

Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, Ohio, faces 10 felony counts for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and five for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance are fifth-degree felonies and the pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor are fourth-degree felonies.

Novak’s next hearing is set for March 21.

He was taken into custody on Feb. 1 at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis. Authorities said at the time he was wanted on a warrant that stemmed from a secret indictment.

Chillicothe police had been investigating Novak since February 2023, according to a report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch through an Ohio Public Records Act request.

It stated that a detective with the department received a complaint from Facebook regarding Novak’s account allegedly being associated with child sexual abuse material.

Officials executed a search warrant at Novak’s residence and interviewed him, according to the report. Novak said during the interview he purchased pornography from someone on Snapchat but initially said he didn’t know the videos would contain child sex abuse material.

He later admitted knowing he was buying child sexual abuse material and was taking steps to conceal it, authorities said.

Novak had been a professional bowler for more than 10 years and has won two tournaments, his Professional Bowlers Association profile said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

