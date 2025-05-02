Pro wrestling star Austin Aries talks MLW return as commentator, drawing inspiration from some of the greats

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling star Austin Aries made a surprise return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) last month as he put a headset on and called Battle Riot VII instead of performing in the ring.

Aries, whose real name is Daniel Healy, has been in several different promotions throughout his career, including WWE, TNA, DEFY and others. He was at MLW from 2018 to 2019.

Though battling an illness, Aries hopped on the mic with Joe Dombrowski to call the event.

“It feels good,” Aries said of his return to MLW. “Just kind of readjusting. I hadn’t been at MLW for a number of years, worked with them a few times over my career, never anything sustained. It’s just been exciting to watch the growth of the company, the momentum they’ve been building and a lot of the names they’ve been bringing in.

“And so when the opportunity presented itself for me to get back into the fold and to do it behind the commentary desk, it was definitely something I wanted to take them up on.”

Aries had previous experience at the announcer’s table.

He called matches for WWE NXT’s Roadblock: End of the Line premium live event with Michael Cole and Corey Graves in December 2016 as well as some of their weekly programming.

He told Fox News Digital he derived his inspiration from legendary commentators and managers Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura.

“I’m trying to be the version of myself, but those guys definitely influence my style as far as a heel commentator that’s going to add a little bit more of a slant,” he said. “I think the other thing I enjoyed about those guys, and I think as a color commentator, is when you can bring the perspective of actually being in the ring having competed. It’s a whole perspective that you can give the views that a commentator who hasn’t been in the ring can’t offer.”

Aries has been a decorated champion in the ring.

He was a three-time TNA world heavyweight champion, a six-time TNA X-Division champion, a two-time Ring of Honor world champion, and he was ranked No. 12 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 wrestlers list in 2013.

Now 47 years old, Aries said the role to transition to a commentator was the right move. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s finished in the ring just yet.

“I had an opportunity to do commentary when I was with WWE. It was something that opened up after I got injured, and I really enjoyed it and I felt comfortable doing it. And so it was something that – at the back of my mind, I thought maybe down the road, as I started to slow down my in-ring career – would maybe be an opportunity I’d like to pursue.

“MLW approached me and asked me if it was something I was interested in doing. So I felt, you know, I’m 47, I do still wrestle. I just kind of pick my spots carefully. There’s nothing saying that down the road I might not step in the ring with MLW. But for now, it’s a great way to get myself back into the fold with the company. The opportunity was to be a color commentator, so I’m going to take that role and do my best with it, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

Aries is set to be on the call for MLW’s next event, Azteca Lucha, on May 10 in Chicago.

Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak will battle for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on May 10. Alex Hammerstone will return to face Satoshi Kojima with other stars from MLW and Mexico’s Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre promotion on display.