Protesters storm 18th green at Travelers Championship during crucial moment

Police tackled protesters on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands during the final hole of the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler was on the 18th green looking for the victory when multiple protesters rushed onto the course.

The protesters let off gas canisters as police sprinted to apprehend them.

Golf fans rained boos on the protesters as others yelled profanities in disapproval as authorities tried to get the protesters off the green as fast as possible.

Some of the protesters wore T-shirts with the extinction symbol on the back, which is a circle representing the planet and a stylized hourglass that represents running out of time.

The T-shirts also read, “No golf on a dead planet,” pointing to these protesters being climate change activists.

The protest couldn’t have come at a more crucial time in the tournament as Tom Kim needed a birdie to force a playoff against Scheffler, who parred the 18th hole once play resumed.

He would do just that, finishing 18 holes with a 66 after Scheffler posted a 65 on the day.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen protesters rush a field of play in sports. Climate activists have been spotted at NFL games in the past, and others have tried gluing their hands to the court at NBA contests.

While the tournament still went on, all the protesters were handcuffed and brought off the grounds by authorities.

Kim forced the playoff, but Scheffler parred the 18th hole again to win it after Kim wasn’t able to match him.

This is Scheffler’s sixth win of the season and the second playoff victory of his career. His win also comes two days after his 28th birthday.

