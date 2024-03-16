Providence basketball coach caught off guard by bizarre question about marital status after statement win

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Providence men’s basketball coach Kim English was caught off guard after being questioned about his relationship status in a postgame press conference following the Friars’ statement win over Creighton in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

Hoping to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament next week, Providence defeated No. 8 Creighton 78-73 behind Devin Carter’s 22 points and 11 rebounds.

“I think it was a must-win game. We want to keep our tournament dreams alive, and we also want to get a Big East championship,” Carter said after the game.

English, who is in his first year as Providence head coach, called the win “one of our best efforts of the season,” adding the players “deserve all the glory.”

But it was English who apparently was receiving all the attention on social media.

During a postgame press conference, one reporter told the coach he was “trending on Black Twitter,” and, more specifically, people were wondering what his marital status was.

“Um, I’ll uh – man, yeah. No comment,” English said after the room erupted into laughter over the question.

“I’m locked in on this team. I’m locked in on our team right now,” he added with a smile before the moderator moved on to another question.

For interested fans, English’s bio on the school’s website only states that he has two daughters and is a native of Baltimore.

English played college basketball at the University of Missouri before getting drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. After a brief career, he turned to coaching.

His first head coaching job was at George Mason in 2021. Two years later, he moved on to Providence.

English is now focused on Friday’s semifinal matchup against No. 10 Marquette, which is coming off an overtime victory over Villanova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

