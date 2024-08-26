Punches thrown in ugly brawl leading to red cards in Rutgers-UMass women’s soccer match

A brawl broke out during a women’s college soccer game between Rutgers and UMass on Sunday that saw multiple punches thrown after a whistle had blown for a foul.

Rutgers senior Gia Girman and UMass senior Ashley Lamond were the two parties involved in the fight, when teammates had to ultimately step in to stop punches being thrown on the pitch in Amhert, Massachusetts.

The altercation began when Girman committed a foul from behind on a different UMass player in the 55th minute of the match, when both players hit the turf.

Lamond came over to pick up the ball, which was at Girman’s feet, and the Scarlet Knights player clearly took exception to it.

They started to push and shove each other until Girman threw the first punch. Then, things turned ugly as her hair was pulled, and Lamond was seen wrestling Girman to the ground.

After teammates were able to pull the players apart, the referee did what everyone on the pitch and watching were expecting, as he pulled out red cards for both of them to be ejected from the game.

Both teams had to finish the match with 10 players on the pitch, though things remained chippy until the final whistle was blown.

Four yellow cards were issued in the final 35 minutes of the match, two a side. Ultimately, the Minutewomen were crowned victors in this one, defeating the Scarlet Knights, 1-0.

This was the third contest of the new season for Rutgers, who previously defeated NJIT in their season opener, 1-0, on Aug. 15, and had a draw against Wake Forest, 1-1, on Aug. 18.

UMass, on the other hand, collected its first win of the season against Rutgers after losing to Syracuse, 2-0, and Army, 3-2, in previous matches.

