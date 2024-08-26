Purdue alum Raheem Mostert reveals which West Coast team he would have wanted to face in expanded Big Ten

The Big Ten added four more big programs to its conference this year.

USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon will all be first-time Big Ten schools in 2024, making for a flurry of cross-country football showdowns.

Former Purdue Boilermakers running back and current Miami Dolphins star Raheem Mostert told Fox News Digital that this new conference alignment has caused him to have thoughts about opponents he may have had if he were to play in it now. Mostert originally played four seasons at Purdue from 2011-14.

“It would have put a lot of different spotlights on,” Mostert said. “Being able to have the opportunity to play there in Oregon would have definitely been fun.”

Mostert also highlighted how Oregon’s partnership with Nike, and its famed collection of alternate uniforms, would have brought an intense fashion spotlight to any game he played in Eugene.

“That’s a major color, especially with what they do up there with Nike,” he said.

Mostert and Purdue would have contrasted Oregon’s bright neon greens and yellows with his school’s basic black and gold. Mostert just missed out on the chance by a few years, having come to Purdue in 2011, as the teams most recently faced off in 2008 and 2009, splitting that series in a pair of tightly competitive games.

However, that matchup is set to return this year on Oct. 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the uniform color contrast will be on full display in a primetime game on Fox.

Mostert has re-embraced his classic Purdue black and gold this year and has even partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Company to promote its College Colors Day campaign, helping Americans show off their school spirit by wearing their college colors, marking the unofficial kickoff of college football.

College Colors Day is Aug. 30 this year for its 20th anniversary.

“I love rooting for the old gold and black, and we have a head coach this year that I feel promising. He’s a promising guy,” Mostert said of second-year Purdue head coach Ryan Walters.

