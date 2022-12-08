Purdue’s Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to become next head coach at Louisville: reports

The coaching carousel at Louisville has ended with one heck of a hire for the Cardinals.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm will become the next head coach of Louisville football, according to multiple reports.

Brohm scheduled a 1 p.m. ET meeting with his Purdue players as Louisville and Brohm finalize a deal, according to ESPN.

VIRGINIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS KILLED IN SHOOTING AWARDED POSTHUMOUS DEGREES

Brohm has been the head coach of the Boilermakers since 2017, leading Purdue to last weekend’s Big Ten championship game against Michigan.

But Brohm is from Louisville, Kentucky, attending high school in the city and playing quarterback at the university from 1989-1993.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He threw for over 2,000 yards in 1992 and 1993 and is 10th on Louisville’s all-time passing list. Brohm was an assistant coach at Louisville from 2003-2008, spending time under former coach Bobby Petrino.

FORMER COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACH ‘ASKING FOR YOUR PRAYERS’ AS PARKINSON’S TREATMENT BEGINS

Brohm’s hire ends a tumultuous few days for Louisville, which lost its head coach on Monday.

Scott Satterfield, who had two years left on his contract at Louisville, was introduced as the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats Monday.

In an odd twist, Satterfield’s former and current teams will square off in less than two weeks in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

At his introductory press conference, Satterfield addressed the uniqueness of the situation.

“I told both teams that I am removing myself from the bowl game,” Satterfield said. “I won’t be there. Not going to be in that situation.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brohm finishes his time at Purdue with a record of 36-34.