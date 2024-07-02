Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest male track athlete to represent US in Olympics

Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old track and field star from the United States, announced on social media that he’s heading to the Olympics.

By becoming a part of the 4×400-meter relay team, Wilson will be the youngest track athlete to ever represent the U.S. in the Games. Jim Ryun (1964) and Erriyon Knighton, (2021), both at 17 years old, were previously the youngest American track athletes in the Olympics.

“WE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS #paris2024 #teamusa,” Wilson posted on Instagram Saturday.

The team has not been officially announced, but Wilson’s coach, Joe Lee, told USA Today on Sunday that “the call came directly to me from USA Track & Field.”

“I called Quincy afterwards with the good news,” Lee continued.

Wilson, who stars for Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., was turning heads during the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon as he not only set the world record for under-18 runners in the 400-meter, but he beat his record time that same weekend.

Wilson broke Justin Robinson’s 44.84-second record in the 400 with a 44.66 time on June 21. Then, during the 400-meter semifinals, Wilson broke his own mark at 44.59 on June 23.

“I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it comes to track,” Wilson said after breaking his own under-18 world record in the semifinal.

Being a part of this team event is going to be a moment of a lifetime for Wilson, but he was so close to making Team USA as an individual runner.

He finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the U.S. trials, but USA Track & Field clearly saw everything they needed to with this young runner to add him to the team for the 4×400.

It’s too early to tell which leg Wilson will run alongside his USA teammates in Paris next month.

But no matter where he is on the track, Wilson is sure to give it his all while carrying the baton as Team USA will count on his performance along with his teammates to bring home a medal.

