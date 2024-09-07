Quinn Ewers puts on stellar display, throws 3 touchdown passes as Texas routs Michigan

The Texas Longhorns came to the Big House on Saturday and put on a clinic.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers delivered a stellar performance, passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Texas to a 31-12 victory over No. 10 Michigan at the home of the defending national champions.

Michigan’s weaknesses were exposed early on. Head coach Sherrone Moore, in his first season since Jim Harbaugh’s exit to the NFL, seemingly had no answers on either side of the ball.

The Longhorns were nearly perfect on third down in the first half and put up 279 total yards of offense compared to Michigan’s 88. Ewers looked just as sharp, going 18 of 26 for 203 yards and two touchdowns to give Texas a dominant 24-3 lead heading into halftime.

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren had just 49 passing yards before picking it up in the second half, throwing for 204 passing yards and one touchdown. But the touchdown came too late, and Michigan’s defense couldn’t match up against offensive coordinator Kyle Flood’s scheme.

Losing the turnover battle only matters worse.

Texas improved to 2-0 thanks to back-to-back strong performances by Ewers. Last week, he had 260 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Colorado State.

Texas, in its first season as an SEC school, looks like it has a chance to contend for conference and national championships.

Michigan now faces serious doubt about whether it can defend its national title. The loss of Harbaugh and 13 players to the NFL at the end of last season won’t make that fight any easier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

