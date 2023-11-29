Rachel Bush, wife of Bills’ Jordan Poyer, rips NFL officiating in team’s loss: ‘Give me a break’

NFL officiating was top of mind for fans and players alike during the Philadelphia Eagles’ overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening, which gave the NFC East team their 10th win of the season.

The wife of Bills star Jordan Poyer, Rachel Bush, did not mince words when she criticized the officiating on her Instagram Stories.

“I haven’t said a word about the refs all year but that loss of a TD is on them. This game will 100% be on them if it comes down to that,” she wrote on her Stories, which have since expired, via the New York Post.

“When are we going to start holding them accountable and calling this out!? Enough give me a break, if you’re watching this game it’s more than clear.”

Bush also took issue with the intentional grounding call on Josh Allen. It appeared Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick committed a horse collar tackle penalty on the quarterback as he brought him to the ground. Allen tossed the ball in front of him as he was getting tackled.

Allen’s jersey ripped, and it appeared Reddick grabbed the back of his jersey, but no foul was called on Reddick. Bush agreed with one X user’s assessment on the non-call.

“But it’s intentional grounding now!! Gtfoh!!” she wrote.

Head official Shaun Hochuli was asked about the Allen-Reddick play after the game.

“The hit on Josh Allen, we felt that the force was from the front of the collar and what pulled him down was not from the back,” Hochuli said, via Syracuse.com. “So, that’s pretty much it. We felt that he was pulled down from the front of the jersey and collar.”

Officials also missed Eagles cornerback Darius Slay holding Stefon Diggs later in the game. Slay admitted that nobody was perfect, but he would not have been “mad” if a penalty had been called on him.

Hochuli was also asked about the Slay-Diggs play after the game.

“So on that play from the view and the angle of the official, we just didn’t feel that it significantly hindered the receiver’s ability to catch the ball,” Hochuli said.