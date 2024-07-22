Rachel Minaya, the wife of Yankees executive, found dead at home: report

Rachel Minaya, the wife of current New York Yankees executive and former New York Mets general manager Omar Minaya, was reportedly found dead in her New Jersey home on Saturday.

Death by suicide was ruled out as the cause of death, the New York Post reported Sunday night, citing a person who was briefed by the Minaya family. The baseball executive was not home at the time of his wife’s death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Minayas have two sons – Justin and Teddy. Justin Minaya currently plays professional basketball in the Portland Trail Blazers’ organization with the Rip City Remix of the G League.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Yankees for comment.

Omar and Rachel met in 1989 at a hair salon in New York City, and within the next year, they were engaged, according to Sports Illustrated in 2007.

Omar Minaya got his start in baseball as a scout for the Texas Rangers. He then joined the Mets as an assistant general manager under Steve Phillips in the mid-1990s and helped build the team into a World Series contender behind players like Mike Piazza, Edgardo Alfonzo and Al Leiter.

RAYS’ TAYLOR WALLS PERFORMS TRUMP-INSPIRED CELEBRATION AFTER DOUBLE VS YANKEES

In 2002, Minaya became the Montreal Expos’ general manager in the organization’s waning days. He helped rebuild the team into an 80-win playoff contender. However, the team never made the postseason under his control and he was brought back to the Mets as general manager.

He was the team’s general manager until the end of the 2010 season. The Mets made the playoffs once in that span, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minaya then served as senior vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres until 2015, had a third stint with the Mets from 2017 to 2022 and then joined the Yankees as a special adviser in 2023.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.