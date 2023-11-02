Raiders’ changes amid disappointing season continue; offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi dismissed: report

The tear-down of the Las Vegas Raiders continues.

The team is moving on from offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Earlier this week, the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, Las Vegas is averaging 268.3 yards per game and ranks 31st in total offense this season.

The Raiders have dropped their last two games and sit in third place in the AFC West. Antonio Pierce was named the Raiders’ interim coach, while Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager.

Under Lombardi, the Raiders ranked 30th in points per game (15.8). In a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions Monday, Las Vegas finished the night with 157 yards of total offense. The Lions had 486 yards of offense.

Recently benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got off to a disappointing start this season and is averaging career lows in multiple key areas. His 78.1 passer rating represents a career worst, and he is also averaging a career-low 7.2 yards per attempt over the six games he’s played.

Garoppolo has also had a difficult time taking care of the football this year. His nine interceptions lead the NFL.

Lombardi was in his second year as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. He was the New England Patriots’ wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach prior to joining the Raiders.

Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree is expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders host the New York Giants Sunday. Interim coach Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-09.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.