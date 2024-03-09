Raiders could enter Russell Wilson sweepstakes after Steelers, Giants meetings: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Russell Wilson is quite possibly the hottest name on the free agent market right now, and he technically hasn’t become one yet, with the Denver Broncos needing to release him at the start of the new league year on March 13.

But with the team already announcing their intentions to do so, they’ve given Wilson the permission to meet with teams before the free agency tampering period begins next week.

One Broncos rival in the AFC West is reportedly among those that want a meeting with him.

The Las Vegas Raiders could “possibly” bring in Wilson for a meeting, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This comes after the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants either had, or have set up, a meeting with Wilson. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was spotted in Newark International Airport earlier this week before flying to his meeting with the Steelers.

The Raiders make sense as a team that would be interested in Wilson’s services, one of which being Jimmy Garoppolo’s expected release when the new league year begins.

Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the team last offseason following Derek Carr’s release. But midway through the year, interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who had that tag axed when owner Mark Davis named him full-time head coach this offseason, went with rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell instead.

Garoppolo is also suspended two games to start this year after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

While Pierce showed confidence in O’Connell, perhaps the Raiders are looking for a veteran to start instead this season while O’Connell continues developing.

Thanks to the veteran minimum deal Wilson is expected to receive – the Broncos still have to pay him $39 million this season – the Raiders could sign him without hurting their finances.

But that’s the case for a lot of teams this offseason who will talk to Wilson. He wants a starting role, and it may come down to who offers more money, or more importantly in his eyes since he’s mentioned wanting more Super Bowl rings, who can contend in 2024.

The Raiders proved they have an up-and-coming team, though it still needs a more well-rounded roster. On the offensive side of the ball, they could be losing Josh Jacobs to free agency, and he’s been their driving force in the backfield for quite some time.

However, Davante Adams is locked in as the team’s top receiver with new GM Tom Telesco squashing any rumors that he would be traded. Telesco also mentioned wanting to try to sign Jacobs long-term, so there’s at least hope that he could remain in a Raiders uniform.

As the new league year begins, Wilson’s intentions will soon be figured out. But it’s possible that the Raiders will have more than just the Steelers and Giants to worry about if they’re serious about onboarding Wilson next year.

Wilson’s Broncos tenure was a disaster, as he was benched at the end of the regular season last year amid controversy over his injury guarantee. The benching came after a crucial win over the Kansas City Chiefs that kept the Broncos in the playoff hunt.

Wilson went 7-8 last season, which was much better than his 4-11 record in his first year in Denver the season prior.

