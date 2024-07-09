Raiders’ Davante Adams issues warning to division rival Chargers’ social media: ‘Keep my name out your mouth’

NFL star wide receiver Davante Adams is preparing to enter his third season in Las Vegas. The Raiders will return to California in early September for a Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams has thrived in games against the Chargers over his first two seasons with the Raiders, racking up 494 receiving yards in four games against the AFC West division rival.

Despite his success, the Chargers social media team appeared to take aim at Adams in May. In a thread posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Chargers account showed a photo of Adams next to a garbage can. The post was part of the team’s 2024 schedule unveiling.

NFL teams have become increasingly competitive in the push to be as creative as possible during the annual schedule announcements.

This year, the Chargers decided to depict players from opposing teams next to a corresponding and embellished box of “Pop Tarts.”

During an appearance on “Up and Adams” on Tuesday, Adams decided to remind the Chargers about how well he has performed against the team in the past couple of seasons.

“I thought about responding on social media to it, being funny there, but I figured it would be better to just beat their head in real life,” Adams said. “I just wanted to kind of remind them what they’ve been going through as it pertains to playing against me.”

Adams added that he did not have any issues with any of the Chargers players, and that his ire was only directed at the social media page.

“Hopefully, the people that made that post — because it’s not the players’ fault. They didn’t have anything to do with the post. This is directed strictly toward the Chargers’ social media page: Please keep my name out your mouth and show some respect.”

The Green Bay Packers drafted Adams in 2014. The Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade in 2022.

Following their season opener, the Raiders will have to wait until the final week of the regular season for their second matchup with the Chargers.

