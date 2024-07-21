Raiders’ Davante Adams would like Tom Brady as team’s quarterback

While Tom Brady still may be trying to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders, at least one star player on the silver and black hopes Brady returns to the field.

Davante Adams appeared on “Club Shay Shay” with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and expressed hope Brady would unretire for the second time and play quarterback for the Raiders.

Adams said he would take Brady even if Brady was 58 years old.

“Hell yes. You gonna talk about how old he is. I don’t care. I don’t care,” Adams told Sharpe. “Tom knows how I feel about him. And the other part of it is, I think I’d be the first person to play with Tom and Aaron (Rodgers). So, that’d be pretty cool.

“He’s gotta still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”

Brady would likely be the best quarterback on the roster if he decided to put the broadcast booth on hold for another year and give it another go on the field.

Las Vegas will enter the 2024 season with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II as the leading quarterbacks vying for the starting job.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting quarterback last season but was benched in late October in favor of O’Connell. Garoppolo missed two games because of injuries and only won three of eight starts. Adams’ frustration with Garoppolo’s accuracy was later documented in Netflix’s “Receiver.”

Garoppolo is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams but is suspended for two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

There’s also been speculation Adams would be traded to the New York Jets to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, but nothing has come of that yet.

Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games last season.

