Raiders hold off Packers last-minute drive to come away with win

In as much of a must-win one could have in October, the Las Vegas Raiders showed up when the lights were on them.

Late in the third quarter, the Raiders were close to a practically insurmountable 1-4 record, but they shut out the Green Bay Packers in the final quarter to slide away with a 17-13 victory.

The Raiders led 10-3 at half after they scored on back-to-back drives, one of which was a nine-yard touchdown by Jakobi Meyers.

Vegas did miss a field goal at the end of the half that would have secured a double-digit lead, so when Green Bay scored 10 points in the third quarter (including an AJ Dillon touchdown), the Raiders were kicking themselves.

However, after the Packers took a 13-10 lead, the Raiders responded with a 10-play drive that was capped off by a Josh Jacobs touchdown up the gut to begin the fourth quarter with a Raiders 17-13 lead.

Jordan Love threw a costly interception with 9 minutes and 11 seconds to go after Green Bay got across midfield, but even after the Raiders punted, the Packers went three-and-out, giving Las Vegas the ball back with less than six minutes on the clock.

On 4th and 1, at the two-minute warning, the Raiders opted to try a 52-yard field goal, but it doinked off the right upright, giving Green Bay a chance for the win with just under two minutes to go on their 42-yard line. The Packers got as far as the 35-yard line, but looking for Christian Watson in the end zone, Love underthrew the ball and it was intercepted by Amik Robertson for a touchback, sealing the victory.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22 of his 31 passes for 208 yards. In his first game against his old team, Davante Adams was held to just four catches and 45 yards, but Meyers had seven receptions for 75 yards and a score.

On the defensive side of the ball, four of Maxx Crosby’s five tackles were for loss.

Love’s struggles continued, as the 2020 first-rounder went 16-for-30 with three interceptions.

Both teams moved to 2-3 on the season.

The Raiders host the struggling New England Patriots next Sunday, while Green Bay will head to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos, who are also struggling.