Raiders’ Jack Jones goes full Grinch as he fakes out young Chiefs fan after pick-six

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones had a terrific game in their 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs as he returned a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown.

Jones made a list and checked it twice, and it appeared as though a young Chiefs fan was not on it.

As he celebrated with his fellow Raiders teammates during Monday’s game, he went toward the railing where some Chiefs fans were sitting. A young boy thought Jones was going to give him the touchdown ball, but the defensive back faked him out.

There was definitely no love lost between the two AFC West rivals.

Las Vegas capitalized on a couple of Kansas City miscues during the win. Bilal Nichols returned a fumble for a touchdown on the series before Mahomes’ pick-six. It’s what really helped the Raiders to the win.

The Raiders didn’t get much out of Aiden O’Connell. The quarterback was 9 of 21 with 62 passing yards. Zamir White ran for 145 yards.

The Raiders defense sacked Mahomes four times. Malcolm Koonce got to Mahomes three times and Maxx Crosby sacked him once. Jones finished with five total tackles and Nichols had three. Kansas City outgained Las Vegas, 308-205. The Chiefs ran 18 more plays than the Raiders, too.

Las Vegas moved to 7-8 on the season and are still in contention for the playoffs. They currently sit behind the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Each of those teams are 8-7 and the Colts currently have the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

