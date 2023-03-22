Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo left speechless after fan calls him ‘handsome’

Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have stolen the hearts and minds of Las Vegas Raiders fans and he has yet to play a single snap in the silver and black.

The newly signed quarterback was greeted by fans at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. The handsome heartthrob, who has already gotten some salacious offers from around the state, made an entrance and received some kind compliments from fans, including one that left Garoppolo speechless.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m gonna buy a No. 10 jersey, man,” a fan yelled toward Garoppolo. “XXL man. XXL just for you. You’re a handsome guy, man”

Garoppolo smiled and turned to the camera.

“I don’t know what to say to that,” he said.

BAKER MAYFIELD SAYS HE’S ‘NEVER GOING TO BE TOM BRADY’ AFTER SIGNING WITH BUCCANEERS

Garoppolo agreed to a three-year deal, reportedly worth more than $72 million, with the Raiders in the offseason after a few years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo restructured his deal with the 49ers at the beginning of the 2022 season to make it his last in San Francisco. He started as a backup to Trey Lance as the 49ers looked to move on to their future at the quarterback position. However, Lance got hurt and Garoppolo played a larger role than anticipated.

He played in 11 games before getting injured. He had 2,437 passing yards with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Earlier this week, he received a raunchy offer from two Nevada brothel workers – “free sex for life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy signed with the Raiders,” Caitlin Bell told TMZ Sports. “He deserves free sex just for joining our team. But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”